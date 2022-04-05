Highlights & scores: Sackets vs. Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Area teams took advantage of the good weather on Monday, including a baseball contest in Copenhagen as Sackets Harbor came to town.
The visitors get out to a quick start. In the top of the first, Gabe Gondek grounds out to first, allowing Ethan Shi to score from third. Patriots are on top 1-0.
Later in the first, Tyler Green singles up the middle and Gannon Brunet comes in to score. Now its 2-0 Sackets Harbor.
Tyler Green then scores on a wild pitch, expanding the Patriots’ lead to 3-0.
Jake Peters then flairs one to left center for a hit. Daniel Rogers scores and it’s 4-0 Patriots.
Ethan Tracy then drives in 2 more and it’s 6-0 Sackets Harbor.
Tyler Green strikes out 13 as Sackets Harbor wins 17-0.
Monday’s local scores
High school baseball
Sackets Harbor 17, Copenhagen 0
Carthage 10, Lowville 0
Belleville Henderson, Lyme -- postponed
South Lewis 14, Sandy Creek 5
South Jefferson 9, Alexandria 3
Beaver River 22, LaFargeville 0
High school softball
Watertown, General Brown -- no report
Lyme 14, Copenhagen 1
Sackets Harbor, LaFargeville -- postponed
South Lewis, Sandy Creek -- no report
Thousand Islands 18, Beaver River 4
Belleville Henderson 11, Alexandria 8
College softball
St. Lawrence 21, Wells 0
St. Lawrence 25, Wells 0
Girls’ high school lacrosse
New Hartford 13, Immaculate Heart 10
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Lowville 15, Utica Proctor 0
Massena 13, Thousand Islands 11
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.