Highlights & scores: Sackets vs. Copenhagen

By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Area teams took advantage of the good weather on Monday, including a baseball contest in Copenhagen as Sackets Harbor came to town.

The visitors get out to a quick start. In the top of the first, Gabe Gondek grounds out to first, allowing Ethan Shi to score from third. Patriots are on top 1-0.

Later in the first, Tyler Green singles up the middle and Gannon Brunet comes in to score. Now its 2-0 Sackets Harbor.

Tyler Green then scores on a wild pitch, expanding the Patriots’ lead to 3-0.

Jake Peters then flairs one to left center for a hit. Daniel Rogers scores and it’s 4-0 Patriots.

Ethan Tracy then drives in 2 more and it’s 6-0 Sackets Harbor.

Tyler Green strikes out 13 as Sackets Harbor wins 17-0.

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Sackets Harbor 17, Copenhagen 0

Carthage 10, Lowville 0

Belleville Henderson, Lyme -- postponed

South Lewis 14, Sandy Creek 5

South Jefferson 9, Alexandria 3

Beaver River 22, LaFargeville 0

High school softball

Watertown, General Brown -- no report

Lyme 14, Copenhagen 1

Sackets Harbor, LaFargeville -- postponed

South Lewis, Sandy Creek -- no report

Thousand Islands 18, Beaver River 4

Belleville Henderson 11, Alexandria 8

College softball

St. Lawrence 21, Wells 0

St. Lawrence 25, Wells 0

Girls’ high school lacrosse

New Hartford 13, Immaculate Heart 10

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Lowville 15, Utica Proctor 0

Massena 13, Thousand Islands 11

