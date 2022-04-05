It will be a good day to get outside
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to warm up quickly today.
Temperatures started in the 20s and 30s and will be in the 40s -- and maybe the 50s -- by noontime.
It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
It stays mild overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.
Wednesday will be even warmer. It will be mostly cloudy with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Rain is likely Thursday. Highs will be around 50.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be in the mid-40s and mostly cloudy for the weekend. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Saturday and a very small chance on Sunday.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s.
