Lewis County gears up for SNIRT Run

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - One part snow, one part dirt, one part off-road vehicle. Put it all together and you have the 17th Annual SNIRT Run in Lewis County. It revs engines of ATVs and the local economy.

As the snow melts and the grass returns, ATV enthusiasts are gearing up for the unofficial kick-off to the spring riding season.

“The atmosphere here at the club has been pretty good. Everybody is anxious for it. We start planning for this event back in December and January,” said Scott Margeson, president, Barnes Corners Sno-Pals.

With an estimated 6,000 riders and passengers showing up, the Sno-Pals aren’t the only ones starting to feel the buzz.

“Everybody is very excited. Everybody has been talking about it now for the last month. The closer we get to the big day, the more excited everybody will be,” said Keitha Roborge, owner, Keitha’s Kafe.

The all-day event stretches throughout Lewis County, will several local businesses signed up as scheduled stops along the way.

“The businesses that participate in this really get a great boost. Tourism with the people coming in that typically at the beginning of April you don’t have snow on the trails for the ATVing,” said Kristen Aucter, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce executive director.

A boost that can already be seen in the neighboring areas.

“I know all of our bed and breakfasts and hotels in the area, you can’t get a room between here and I believe the closest room left I heard was Pulaski,” said Aucter.

With the influx of people, both Lewis County and the Sno-Pals are ensuring safety is people’s top priority.

“The big thing that we want to stress is for people to be safe. Respect the emergency crews. If they have their flashing lights on, move over, get out of the way,” said Margeson.

SNIRT riders can start their engines this Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.

