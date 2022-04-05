Marsheel Waite, 67, of Potsdam

Mrs. Marsheel Waite, age 67, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her residence on April 3rd in the village of Potsdam. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Marsheel Waite, age 67, of Potsdam, NY passed away suddenly at her residence on April 3rd in the village of Potsdam.

Graveside services for Marsheel will be held on Friday, April 8th at 11am at the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY with Rev. Derrick Tuper celebrant. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared at garnerfh.com.

Marsheel is survived by her husband Roger Waite; daughters Pamela (Timothy) Rockefeller and Beth (Derrick) Tuper; brother Thomas Shatraw; sister Chris Merrithew and grandchildren Mackenzie and Matthew Rockefeller and Shaun Tuper.

She is predeceased by a brother Reggie Shatraw and a grandson Nicholas Rockefeller.

Marsheel was born on August, 19, 1954 in Potsdam, NY to Athel “Bim” Shatraw and Mary Drew. She attended Watertown Central Schools. On March 18, 1972 she was married to Roger Waite. She worked for 15 years for Clarkson University and then was a waitress for over 30 years, last working at the Potsdam Ponderosa. She will be missed and was loved by many in the community.

