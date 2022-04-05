Advertisement

Need a job? Try the marine industry

Marine industry job opportunities.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Like most sectors of the economy, the marine industry is screaming for workers.

Dave White from the New York Sea Grant tells us about some of the opportunities available.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He says it’s a great industry to work in, with a wide variety of jobs available for people with a wide range of skills.

You can learn more about the Sea Grant at seagrant.sunysb.edu or by calling 315-312-3042.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Physician assistant dies in Lewis County crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
Fentanyl seized, 3 arrested following traffic stop
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.
Domestic dispute in Macomb leads to several charges

Latest News

Gannon Brunet rounds third on his way to score for Sackets Harbor in a baseball match-up...
Highlights & scores: Sackets vs. Copenhagen
Wake Up Weather
It will be a good day to get outside
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash
Stewart's Shops
Watertown lawmakers table zone change for Washington St. Stewart’s