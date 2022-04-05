Need a job? Try the marine industry

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Like most sectors of the economy, the marine industry is screaming for workers.

Dave White from the New York Sea Grant tells us about some of the opportunities available.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He says it’s a great industry to work in, with a wide variety of jobs available for people with a wide range of skills.

You can learn more about the Sea Grant at seagrant.sunysb.edu or by calling 315-312-3042.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.