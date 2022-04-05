Norma S. Stoots, 72, of Watertown

Norma S. Stoots, 72, of Washington Street, passed away April 1, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Norma S. Stoots, 72, of Washington Street, passed away April 1, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center.

Mrs. Stoots was born October 3, 1949 in Suffolk, Virginia, and was the youngest of five daughters of Grover and Hazel Minnick Scott.

On July 8, 1966, she married William A. Stoots Jr. in Pulaski, Virginia. The couple moved from Pulaski, Virginia in 2003, to Watertown, New York, to be closer to family.

Mrs. Stoots loved to travel to her favorite vacation location, Jekyll Island, Georgia. She was a dedicated, loving wife and mother.

Surviving is her husband, William A. Stoots Jr., two daughters, Sabrina Webb from Pulaski and Heather D. Natali (Jason Natali) of Evans Mills, New York, three grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her mother, father, and four sisters.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service at this time.

Arrangements are with DL Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

