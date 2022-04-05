Ogdensburg airport proposes alternate EAS plan

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The operators of the Ogdensburg International Airport are asking the federal government to give them more direct control over deciding what routes an airline will fly out of the airport.

That’s because the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, which owns the airport, wasn’t happy with the bids submitted earlier this year for what’s called Essential Air Service.

Boutique Air and Air Charter Express filed proposals with the U.S. Department of Transportation in February to replace SkyWest, which announced in January it was pulling out of both Ogdensburg and Plattsburgh.

The DOT ordered SkyWest to stay until there’s a replacement.

EAS is a program that provides subsidies to airlines that agree to provide flights from rural airports to larger hubs.

The OBPA is asking the DOT for what’s called an alternate EAS program, which would give the local airport money directly, instead of to an airline.

The OBPA has proposed 12 flights a week to Philadelphia. No airline has been named.

They hope to have the service up and running by summer.

In the meantime, OBPA officials announced SkyWest will be starting more flights in May.

There will be two weekly flights direct to O’Hare in Chicago and two more direct to Plattsburgh.

That’s in additional to the daily flights SkyWest currently offers from Ogdensburg to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C.

