Olen F.B. Ridling, 71, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Olen F.B. Ridling, 71, of S. Creek Road died peacefully Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

He was born on March 25, 1951 in Conway, Arkansas to the late James & Rena (Barber) Ridling.

Olen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He served as a Registered Nurse in the United States Army from May 15, 1972 to May 13,1977 during the Vietnam War. Olen married Carol K. Koster of Wisconsin in Massachusetts on May 5, 1973 by the Justice of the Peace only after one month of dating. The couple settled in Harrisville; he had many friends in his life. Mr. Ridling loved to see children’s faces at Christmas time when he would put on his Santa hat. Mr. Ridling had several hobbies & collections. Picture taking around the ADK loop twice a year. He was administrator to many websites he ran with love, outrage, and misconduct that landed him Facebook Jail! His absolute passion was for the many animals that came into his and Carol’s home, no matter how short or long the time was they all took his care, equal attention was given to Ghostwriters Pets as well.

He is survived by his wife Carol Ridling, Harrisville; a half- sister Emily and her son Ronald of Arkansas; Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Koster, Arizona; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 1:00pm-3:00pm at the Lundy Funeral Home located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm in the Chapel with the Reverend Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Graveside services will be at noon with Father Christopher Looby, Catholic Priest and a burial with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, NY.

