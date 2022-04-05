Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Now another side to the story. On Monday night, we heard from a mom and her daughter with claims of bullying and racism from students at Watertown city schools. Now, other parents take issue with what was said. But we also focus on figuring out how parents and the school are trying to rise above this - and bring the back and forth to an end.

“She lost her mother a year ago this March and this girl is rubbing it in her face talking about her dead mother, saying she deserved to die,” said Julia Parker, who says her niece is getting bullied.

Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker have a daughter and niece at Wiley Intermediate School in Watertown.

On Monday, Ebony Price told us her daughter, Hailey, has been the victim of bullying and had been called the n-word.

But Alberry and Parker say their niece has gotten similar treatment from Hailey with social media threats.

“Most of it was about beating her up, about jumping her with her friends. Most of it was that. Then it was going to be, ‘I have guns at home. I have weapons at home,’” said Alberry.

Alberry and Parker say they’ve told the school.

Ebony Price says her daughter’s behavior is in reaction to her being called racial slurs and says her daughter never made threats about weapons. She also says she tried reaching out to the girl’s parents.

It’s a back and forth that could never end. Adults, though, think communication is key.

“I think it’s on the parents to teach them how not to bully, how to handle bullying,” said Alberry.

In an effort to educate kids about the dangers of bullying, the Watertown City School District is bringing in Marc Mero to speak at Case Middle School Wednesday. Mero says he focuses on bullying and says social media makes it worse.

“I had my safe place, once school ended, I got my safe place. I just got to go home. And today, kids just get relentless, they can bully each other 24/7,” he said.

Mero says he was a victim of bullying growing up and tells kids they don’t understand the damage they’re doing when they pick on somebody else. And he challenges bullies to change their ways.

“By the end of the day or the latest tomorrow, pull that student aside they’ve been bullying and tell them they’re sorry, man. I tell them they’ll have a friend for life - you know - not only that, the person’s life that’s going to change the most is theirs.”

Mero will visit a few other schools in the north country as well, educating students about the danger of bullying.

