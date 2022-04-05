Panera Bread wants to move to new location

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Watertown chain is looking to move to a new location, but not far.

Panera Bread wants to be at the former TGI Friday’s location, practically right next door.

Town planning board officials say the eatery wants a drive-thru, and the location could provide that.

The planning board is also suggesting public sidewalks be built so it’s more walkable.

There’s no timeline for the project.

