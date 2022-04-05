Advertisement

Panera Bread wants to move to new location

Panera Bread
Panera Bread(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A town of Watertown chain is looking to move to a new location, but not far.

Panera Bread wants to be at the former TGI Friday’s location, practically right next door.

Town planning board officials say the eatery wants a drive-thru, and the location could provide that.

The planning board is also suggesting public sidewalks be built so it’s more walkable.

There’s no timeline for the project.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Physician assistant dies in Lewis County crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
Fentanyl seized, 3 arrested following traffic stop
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.

Latest News

Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
Stewart's Shops
Stewart’s Shops wants to stop mayor from voting on new store
The village fire department recently honored Vicky Luther for her actions when she heard a...
Port Leyden woman hailed as a hero
Eggs
Egg hatchery project gets $1.5M state grant