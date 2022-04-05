Port Leyden woman hailed as a hero

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Port Leyden woman is hailed as a hero.

The village fire department recently honored Vicky Luther, saying Luther happened to be outside one night and heard a fire alarm going off in a home next door.

She tried to wake the elderly person inside, but couldn’t. So she went to that person’s son’s house, got him up, and called 911.

The fire department arrived to find the home full of smoke. Officials said that if not for Luther’s compassion for her neighbors and her quick actions, the outcome could have been devastating.

They added that Luther may not have saved the world that evening, but she did make a difference in the community.

Thank you to the Port Leyden community for sharing that story through Send it to 7.

