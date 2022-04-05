MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard Allen Ward of Massena Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 3, 2022 with a Special Friend and some of his family by his side. He was a kind, compassionate, forgiving and loving man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Richard was born in Potsdam, New York on April 23, 1950, one of 11 children of Kenneth and Margaret (Martin) Ward. He went to St. Lawrence Central School, but proudly graduated with a High School Equivalency Certificate from the Clinton Public School in Clinton Massachusetts, where he lived for many years before returning to Massena.

On Nov.1, 1981 Richard married Carol Heighton in Clinton Massachusetts. The marriage ended in divorce.

Richard is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Gerrilynn Goad and a granddaughter, Alyssa Goad (George Sloan) and two great grandsons Carter and Cameron, two sisters, Eva Sharlow of Canton and Doris Deshane of Brasher Falls, two brothers, Melvin (Tracy) Ward of Norwood and Arnold Ward of Winthrop, a sister in law Gloria (Bowen) Ward, his lifelong friend, Barry Sullivan, caregivers Hope Pickering and Betty Burry (who worked many hours off the clock) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Hope and a niece Sue Ward, were by his side round the clock in his final days and should be acknowledged for their love, and their devotion to his care…

Besides his parents, Richard was predeceased by five brothers, Kenneth Ward, Donald Ward, Leonard (Mickey) Ward, Marvin Ward, and a brother Leon Ward, who died in infancy. One sister, Joyce Ward, and sisters-in-law Lena (Blair) Ward, Joyce (Deshane) Ward, and Josephine (LaBrake) Ward, and one brother-in-law, Donald Deshane.

Richard loved watching old western movies on MeTV, doing crossword puzzles, playing computer solitaire, scratch off tickets and spending time with his coffee gang at the Rusty Wheel.

With great gratitude we would like to acknowledge the superb care of the staff of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley who worked with the direct care staff round the clock.

There will be no calling hours as per Richard’s wishes. He would like all to celebrate his memory in the way of your choosing. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

