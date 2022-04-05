Stewart’s Shops wants to stop mayor from voting on new store

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops wants Watertown’s mayor to recuse himself from voting on its proposed new store. It’s because of a decision Jeff Smith made 10 years ago while a council member.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, Mayor Smith said, “Just for the record and public, I would like to disclose that I own property at 723, 727 Washington Street, which is on the same block as this.”

Smith was talking about a house and an office building he owns. His properties are near the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street where Stewart’s wants to build its new shop.

When that land was rezoned 10 years ago, Smith was a council member and admitted he had a conflict of interest because he owns property nearby. Smith abstained from that 2012 vote.

Fast forward to today. The same property is up for a vote and Smith still owns the nearby property. But now Smith says there’s no conflict.

The footprint of the store would span across 4 pieces of property. One of those, on Flower Avenue East, needs a zoning change now.

The other 3 properties had similar zoning 10 years ago. Council meeting minutes from 2012 show Smith abstained from voting on rezoning those properties because he said he had a conflict of interest, noting his ownership of nearby property.

Now, a decade later, Smith isn’t taking himself out of the discussion, or the vote.

“I take my advice from legal counsel and if I abstained ten years ago, I’m assuming that I was told that I needed to abstain,” said Smith.

Smith says he did not recuse himself this time around because the city’s lawyer advised him that he did not have to do so.

But, that decision is drawing criticism from Stewart’s Shops.

In a statement, a land developer for Stewart’s, Chuck Marshall, said, “We understand that everyone is entitled to their opinion of the proposed relocation project; however, what every applicant is entitled to is an equitable review, and the process has now been tainted...Stewart’s will be submitting a formal request of Mayor Smith to recuse himself.”

Asked about it Tuesday, City Attorney Bob Slye says he believes Smith’s conflict is not a prohibited conflict that involves promises of employment or some other type of financial benefit to be derived from a vote.

Council member Pat Hickey agrees with Slye, citing the vote is not going to affect Smith financially.

Council members Sarah Compo Pierce and Lisa Ruggiero agree if Smith is not advised to abstain, it is ultimately his decision to make.

Council member Cliff Olney says it would have been helpful to know of Smith’s conflict of interest before discussing the project. Olney says he feels the main opposition to the project is coming from the mayor.

Marshall says after the resolution was tabled Monday night, Stewart’s will resubmit a new layout and decrease some of the proposed footprint to ease council members’ concerns, with hopes of bringing the changes in front of the city council in another few weeks.

