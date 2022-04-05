Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: screening for cancer, unhealthy foods for kids & mental health telehealth

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Newly-identified protein biomarkers found in breastmilk and blood serum could one day be used for cancer screening in women.

A study in “Experimental Biology” looked at proteins in the breast milk of three women diagnosed with breast cancer and three without.

Those proteins showing differences were previously linked to cancer or tumor development.

Marketing unhealthy food to kids

A report from the University of Connecticut found the marketing of unhealthy food is still targeting kids, despite improvements to industry self-regulation.

More than one-third of food products marketed to kids do not qualify as healthy.

The authors are calling for regulators to tighten loopholes.

Telehealth may be here to stay

Telehealth may have a permanent place in treating mental health.

Research from Oregon Health and Science University found while in-person mental health visits dropped by almost 22 percent early in the pandemic, they quickly rebounded -- and nearly half transitioned to telehealth by the end of 2020.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver of an SUV is dead after a crash with a tractor trailer in Lewis County Friday night.
Physician assistant dies in Lewis County crash
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
Fentanyl seized, 3 arrested following traffic stop
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
Right now, it’s just a big empty lot at 17 Main Street in Ogdensburg. But by spring, a craft...
Big plans are on tap for Ogdensburg’s 17 Main St.
Domestic dispute in Macomb leads to several charges

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
Health care money
Grants awarded to help fill north country health care needs
Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award
Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award
Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award
Morning Checkup: Lifetime Achievement Award