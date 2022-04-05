Tomorrow’s Health: screening for cancer, unhealthy foods for kids & mental health telehealth

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Newly-identified protein biomarkers found in breastmilk and blood serum could one day be used for cancer screening in women.

A study in “Experimental Biology” looked at proteins in the breast milk of three women diagnosed with breast cancer and three without.

Those proteins showing differences were previously linked to cancer or tumor development.

Marketing unhealthy food to kids

A report from the University of Connecticut found the marketing of unhealthy food is still targeting kids, despite improvements to industry self-regulation.

More than one-third of food products marketed to kids do not qualify as healthy.

The authors are calling for regulators to tighten loopholes.

Telehealth may be here to stay

Telehealth may have a permanent place in treating mental health.

Research from Oregon Health and Science University found while in-person mental health visits dropped by almost 22 percent early in the pandemic, they quickly rebounded -- and nearly half transitioned to telehealth by the end of 2020.

