The Trews is Back

At the Clayton Opera House - Saturday April 23
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Trews 2022 Performance Date: 04/23/2022, 7:30 pm

Music. Pop/Rock. Tickets are $35/$30/$25 each (Center Balcony/Side Balcony/General Admission-Standing). Sponsored by The Cerow Agency and Watertown Savings Bank. *There will be a cash bar located on the main floor*The achievements of rock ‘n’ roll heavyweights The Trews are many and mighty, highlighted by multiple radio hits drawn from seven critically acclaimed studio albums plus several EPs, a pair of live records, and a retrospective. Among the most prolific, electrifying, and innovative bands on the planet, The Trews — singer/guitarist Colin MacDonald, guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek, drummer Chris Gormley, and keyboardist Jeff Heisholt — have shared stages with everyone from the Rolling Stones to Weezer, Bruce Springsteen to Rich Robinson, the latter collaboration culminating in three blazing tracks on the band’s latest, The Wanderer, cut in Nashville with the onetime Black Crowes guitarist. Amid the global pandemic, which halted both the Nashville sessions and tour plans for 2018′s epic Civilianaires album, The Trews completed The Wanderer at home in Canada with producers Derek Hoffman and Eric Ratz, emerging with their fiercest and most accomplished set of songs to date, and a heck of backstory to boot.

Tickets click here

