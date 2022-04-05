With NY budget overdue, lawmakers approve stopgap spending

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York lawmakers approved stopgap legislation to help keep state government running as negotiations on the overdue budget continued behind closed doors.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders were unable to reach a deal on a state spending plan before the new fiscal year began Friday.

The “extender” appropriations bill sent to the Legislature on Monday allows New York to meet payroll and other obligations through Thursday.

Changes to the state’s bail system, child care subsidies, and other policies were being discussed by state leaders as part of the roughly $216 billion budget.

