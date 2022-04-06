Advertisement

3 injured after vehicle crashes into buggy

An SUV crashed into an Amish buggy Tuesday, sending three people to hospitals.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Three people were taken to area hospitals after an SUV crashed into an Amish buggy.

It happened on County Route 22 near Oxbow Tuesday evening.

Officials at the scene said the SUV hit the buggy from behind, went off the road, and struck a tree.

The driver was taken to Gouverneur Hospital.

Two people from the buggy were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

Officials say it could have been much worse.

