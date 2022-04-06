Advertisement

Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden made remarks Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden spoke to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panera Bread
Panera Bread wants to move to new location
Eric Woods
Carthage-area man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes
Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash

Latest News

Jennifer Wise, 35, is facing drug charges, including possession with intent to distribute.
Louisiana mom accused of sending child to day care with meth, Xanax
The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say