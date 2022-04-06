Brian John Jacot, 67, of Potsdam

Brian John Jacot passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer in Rochester, NY on April 4th, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Brian John Jacot passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer in Rochester, NY on April 4th, 2022. He was 67. Brian was born in Potsdam, NY on March 5, 1955 to the late Robert Jacot and Jeanine Lalonde and graduated from Potsdam High School in 1973. He attended Clarkson University, receiving a BS in Civil Engineering in 1977, and an MS in Geotechnical Engineering in 1985. Over the course of Brian’s professional career, he earned licensure as a Professional Engineer in five states and successfully retired as Chairman of Greystone Engineering in 2021.

Brian was a gifted athlete at Potsdam High School, earning 7 varsity letters over the course of his playing days and served as Captain of the football, hockey and baseball teams his senior year. He is an Individual Member of the Potsdam Athletic Hall of Fame.

Brian went on to play varsity baseball and J.V. hockey at Clarkson. Brian cherished the memories and the lasting friendships he made during the times he spent playing sports in high school and college. He carried on his love of sports by serving as a coach on youth sports teams in Saratoga Springs, NY, and developed life-long friendships with other dads and colleagues during this time.

After several years of travel and relocations to various states during his early career, Brian found himself in the New York Metropolitan area where he met Paula, his soulmate and life’s partner in 1983. Brian and Paula were married on July 14, 1984 in Staten Island, NY, and after a year of graduate work at Clarkson in 1984/1985, he settled in Saratoga Springs, NY where he and Paula raised their family. They welcomed Michaele-Lynne in 1987 and Gregory in 1990.

Throughout the years from 1997 when Brian founded Greystone Engineering to 2021 when he retired, Brian led the successful growth of the company from a small engineering company to an international business, hiring many friends and colleagues along the way. During this time of growth and development, Brian always strived to maintain a “family” atmosphere within the business, and once again developed life-long friendships along the way.

Brian shared a truly special bond with his friends and family and enjoyed countless golf outings, Clarkson hockey games, and get-togethers over the decades. Their support and love has meant the world to Brian’s family.

Brian is survived by his wife Paula; his daughter, Michaele-Lynne Beckstein, son-in-law, Josh Beckstein, and grand-daughter, Cindel; his son, Gregory Jacot and daughter-in-law, Ashley Jacot; his sister Denise Rogers (Rick); his brother Andre; and his sister Suzanne Beaulieu (Marc); and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be held at the Garner Funeral Home in Potsdam, NY on Friday, April 8th from 4PM to 7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, April 9th at 10 AM. Donations in Brian’s memory can be made to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY using the following links:

Palliative Care: www.urmc.rochester.edu/medicine/palliative-care/giving

Wilmot Cancer Institute: www.urmc.rochester.edu/strong-memorial/about-us/giving

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.