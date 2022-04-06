Child Protective Services workers ask lawmakers for help

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A worker shortage within Jefferson County Child Protective Services is causing cases to back up.

Some CPS employees told county lawmakers Tuesday night that they need help.

“I am frustrated,” said CPS Supervisor Erica Whitmore. “As of yesterday morning, I supervised 122 cases...If that doesn’t scare you, it should because I know I am.”

There is a total of 26 caseworker positions in Jefferson County. Seven of those are currently vacant.

Out of the remaining, 10 are fully trained to handle high caseloads.

“We are on the front lines. We are seeing and dealing with these problems first-hand,” said

Ebony Combs, CPS caseworker.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Teresa Gaffney says caseworkers are asking for a strategy to attract people to the job. Part of that strategy is higher pay.

“It makes the job more competitive in a market right now that is extremely competitive,” she said.

Legislator Scott Gray says there’s a way to attack this issue. It could include a competitive pay rate and adding more staff.

“So what we would have in that instance is an opportunity to clean up all those backlogs,” he said. “We have a reduced staffing level with a lower caseload level.”

Gray says workers will soon see a pay increase through the Civil Service Employees Association union.

Gray says it’s an urgent matter; it takes a number of months to train a caseworker.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.