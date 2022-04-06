Advertisement

Highlights & scores: lax action from Section X

By Mel Busler
Apr. 6, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school lacrosse was in the spotlight Tuesday.

Potsdam hosted Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ lacrosse.

At the start of the second half, Potsdam’s Danielle Emerson finds Keegan McGaheran for the spin move and a goal. It’s 6-4 Potsdam.

Emma Fields to Ava Reynolds, who connects on the bounce.

SLP’s Kaitlin Yando scores on the breakaway, cutting Potsdam’s lead to 7-5.

But Fields would net an insurance goal, then bounce another marker to up Potsdam’s lead to 9-5.

The Sandstoners go on to beat Saranac-Lake Placid 11-6.

Ogdensburg faced off against St. Lawrence Central in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse.

Xavier Shattuck dishes to Charlie Dow who hits the mesh. Larries lead 1-0.

OFA’s Dylan Irvine gets the quick steal and goal, tying the game at 1-1.

Drew Costello wraps a shot around a defender. It’s 2-1 OFA.

Irvine on the cross, Tegan Frederick with the over the shoulder shot that takes a high bounce -- not once, but twice -- and ends up in the net.

Connor Foster to Zach Strawser, cutting the lead to 3-2.

Costello through a screen, finds the back of the net. It’s 4-2 at the half.

But the story of this game: St. Lawrence Central outscored OFA 5-0 in the second half, behind a stellar 18-save performance by Larries’ goalkeeper Ashton Adams.

Final score: Larries 7, Blue Devils 4.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 14, Thousand Islands 2

Carthage 15, Lowville 1

Watertown 11, South Jefferson 7

Skaneateles 8, Indian River 6

St. Lawrence Central 7, OFA 4

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Indian River 16, Immaculate Heart 7

Watertown 17, General Brown 8

Heuvelton 15, OFA 7

Potsdam 11, Saranac-Lake Placid 6

Men’s college lacrosse

SUNY Oswego 22, SUNY Potsdam 18

St. Lawrence 25, SUNY Plattsburgh 5

Women’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 20, SUNY Canton 11

SUNY Potsdam 18, Wells 4

High school baseball

South Jefferson 9, Carthage 2

Beaver River 6, Belleville Henderson 0

Watertown 5, General Brown 1

Heuvelton 11, Hermon-DeKalb 5

High school softball

Carthage 18, Lowville 7

South Jefferson 8, General Brown 4

Canton 6, Heuvelton 5

Canton 3, Heuvelton 2

Lyme 8, Belleville Henderson 7

South Lewis 20, Beaver River 11

College baseball

SUNY Plattsburgh 16, Clarkson 10

College softball

SUNY Plattsburgh 4, St. Lawrence 0

St. Lawrence 11, SUNY Plattsburgh 4

SUNY Canton 14, SUNY Potsdam 14

SUNY Canton 9, SUNY Potsdam 6

Men’s volleyball

SUNY Poly 3, SUNY Potsdam 2

