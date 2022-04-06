Highlights & scores: lax action from Section X
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school lacrosse was in the spotlight Tuesday.
Potsdam hosted Saranac-Lake Placid in girls’ lacrosse.
At the start of the second half, Potsdam’s Danielle Emerson finds Keegan McGaheran for the spin move and a goal. It’s 6-4 Potsdam.
Emma Fields to Ava Reynolds, who connects on the bounce.
SLP’s Kaitlin Yando scores on the breakaway, cutting Potsdam’s lead to 7-5.
But Fields would net an insurance goal, then bounce another marker to up Potsdam’s lead to 9-5.
The Sandstoners go on to beat Saranac-Lake Placid 11-6.
Ogdensburg faced off against St. Lawrence Central in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse.
Xavier Shattuck dishes to Charlie Dow who hits the mesh. Larries lead 1-0.
OFA’s Dylan Irvine gets the quick steal and goal, tying the game at 1-1.
Drew Costello wraps a shot around a defender. It’s 2-1 OFA.
Irvine on the cross, Tegan Frederick with the over the shoulder shot that takes a high bounce -- not once, but twice -- and ends up in the net.
Connor Foster to Zach Strawser, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Costello through a screen, finds the back of the net. It’s 4-2 at the half.
But the story of this game: St. Lawrence Central outscored OFA 5-0 in the second half, behind a stellar 18-save performance by Larries’ goalkeeper Ashton Adams.
Final score: Larries 7, Blue Devils 4.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school lacrosse
General Brown 14, Thousand Islands 2
Carthage 15, Lowville 1
Watertown 11, South Jefferson 7
Skaneateles 8, Indian River 6
St. Lawrence Central 7, OFA 4
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Indian River 16, Immaculate Heart 7
Watertown 17, General Brown 8
Heuvelton 15, OFA 7
Potsdam 11, Saranac-Lake Placid 6
Men’s college lacrosse
SUNY Oswego 22, SUNY Potsdam 18
St. Lawrence 25, SUNY Plattsburgh 5
Women’s college lacrosse
St. Lawrence 20, SUNY Canton 11
SUNY Potsdam 18, Wells 4
High school baseball
South Jefferson 9, Carthage 2
Beaver River 6, Belleville Henderson 0
Watertown 5, General Brown 1
Heuvelton 11, Hermon-DeKalb 5
High school softball
Carthage 18, Lowville 7
South Jefferson 8, General Brown 4
Canton 6, Heuvelton 5
Canton 3, Heuvelton 2
Lyme 8, Belleville Henderson 7
South Lewis 20, Beaver River 11
College baseball
SUNY Plattsburgh 16, Clarkson 10
College softball
SUNY Plattsburgh 4, St. Lawrence 0
St. Lawrence 11, SUNY Plattsburgh 4
SUNY Canton 14, SUNY Potsdam 14
SUNY Canton 9, SUNY Potsdam 6
Men’s volleyball
SUNY Poly 3, SUNY Potsdam 2
