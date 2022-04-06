Advertisement

It’s National Walking Day

The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to get out and celebrate National Walking Day.

By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to get out and celebrate National Walking Day.

The AHA reports people who take at least 7,000 steps a day have a 50% to 70% lower risk of dying compared to people who take fewer than 7,000 steps a day.

With temperatures reaching the 60s Wednesday, people were happy to get out and participate.

“She came in after she got back from work and she was, like, it’s way too nice to stay inside, let’s go for a walk, and that’s exactly what we did,” said walker Nate Smith.

“Well, this is the time of the day that I have the most energy so this is when I go out for my runs or walks. And it’s just gorgeous out today,” said walker Karen Burns.

The AHA says walking can help manage stress as well reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

