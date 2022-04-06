Advertisement

Janet M. Netto, 80, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Janet M. Netto, 80, of N. Meadow Street, passed away at her home on April 5, 2022.

Janet was born October 25, 1941 in Watertown, daughter of Joseph and Oleta (Farrell) Howland. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1959. On October 13, 1962 she married Thomas Netto at St. Patrick’s Church.

Janet was an Advocate at Mercy Hospital. She later was secretary to Mrs. Mayworth in the Unemployment Division of the NYS Department of Labor. Janet was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and was dedicated to the Sisters of the Precious Blood.

Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Michael (Tamara) Netto, Syracuse, Christopher Netto and his life partner Linda, Watertown, three grandchildren, Caleb, Tyler and Brittney, three brothers, three sisters, several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be at 10 am Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

