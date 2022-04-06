Kerry E. Gardner, 69, of Pulaski

Kerry E. Gardner, 69, of 209 County Rt. 41A, Pulaski, NY, passed away peacefully April 5, 2022 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - Kerry E. Gardner, 69, of 209 County Rt. 41A, Pulaski, NY, passed away peacefully April 5, 2022 at his home where he was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 6, 1953, in Watertown, NY, son of Vernon and Louise (Mitchell) Gardner, and he attended General Brown High School. Following school he entered the US Air Force on October 30, 1972 in Syracuse, NY. He was honorably discharged on May 29, 1978 as a Sergeant.

Kerry went to Washington State where he received training for marine maintenance and technology. He began a lifelong career as a marine mechanic and manager for many local marinas including the Light House Marina in Pulaski and he retired from Lake Ontario Mariners Marina, Henderson Harbor in 2017.

He married Patricia L. “Patti” Whitney on July 25, 1998 in Pulaski where the couple have resided since they got married.

Patti is retired from Oswego County Boces where she was a special education teacher.

Kerry was an avid snowmobiler and a member of the Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed boating, operating his radio controlled airplanes, traveling, and coaching and volunteering for the Salmon River Ice Hockey Association. He was also a coach for the Pulaski High School Lake Ontario Storm where his son played hockey.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife Patricia L. “Patti” Gardner, Pulaski; five children, Joy (Michael) Furby, Pittsburg, PA, Nikki (Jonathan) Thorn, Kansas City, MO, Adam (Erica) Isgar, Pulaski, Ken (Julianna) Isgar, Pulaski and Blaine Gardner, Fulton; 12 grandchildren, Desimond (Mareisha) Hicks, Amanda Campbell, Kelin Hicks, Elliot and Jackson Thorn, Caleb, Owen, Julian, Memphis, Welles, Emrys and Davis Isgar; four great grandchildren, Kiera, ArMani, Jaiden and Nora; a brother and sister in law, Kenneth and Susan Gardner; a sister and brother in law, Karen and Jack Bruce, Pillar Point, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his step mother, Margaret Gardner, a daughter, Lynn Campbell and a brother, Keith Gardner.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9th at the Pulaski Wesleyan Church 4591 US Rt. 11 Pulaski. The funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. at the church. The family will have a Celebration of Life immediately following the services at the church.

Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Salmon River Hockey Association.

