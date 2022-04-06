Advertisement

Lawrence R. Ashley, 86, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Apr. 6, 2022
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Lawrence R. Ashley, 86, a resident of the Colonial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Rome, and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mr. Ashley passed away Wednesday morning at the Colonial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Lawrence R. Ashley.

