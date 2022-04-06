Mark D. Benson, 58, of Lowville

Mark D. Benson, 58, of South State Street, Lowville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mark D. Benson, 58, of South State Street, Lowville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

In keeping with Mark’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will also be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Harrisville Central School Alumni Association, 14371 Pirates Lane, Harrisville, NY 13648.

Mark is survived by two daughters, Mary Marley and her son, Aaron of Carthage; Brittney Benson of Watertown; two sisters, Sherry Stanford and Jane Benson, both of Harrisville; several aunts, uncles, a nephew, Shaun Stanford (Jamie) of Beaver Falls, a niece, Kristel Stanford of Lowville and many cousins. He is predeceased by his parents.

Mark was born in Gouverneur, NY, on June 21, 1963, a son of the late William and Shirley Ritz Benson and graduated from Harrisville Central School in the class of 1982. He attended Advanced Training Center in Kenmore, NY for welding. Mark worked for Asplundh Tree Service worldwide doing various jobs for several years. He later went to work for Kraft in Lowville until his retirement in 2019. Mark was a “jack of all trades” and was very athletic. He loved to watch horror and sci-fi movies. Mark also enjoyed playing board games, cards, horseshoes, bowling, and playing softball for Harrisville Town Teams. He liked camping down by the river at his family home in Harrisville. Mark loved his girls and his grandson. He would help anyone in need, always making sure to keep a smile on the faces of his family and friends.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

