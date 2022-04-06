Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Physical Therapy at Home

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Home Health offers physical therapy in patients’ homes.

Physical therapist Tonya Bernard and clinical liaison nurse Kristy Graveline say home is where people feel most comfortable.

Watch the video above for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

They talk about physical therapy in general, treatments for people with Parkinson’s and other neurological diseases, and preventing falls.

Call 315-782-0415 to set up physical therapy at home or ask your primary care provider for a referral.

Find out more at samaritanhealth.com/home-health-care.

