Munger named permanent SLC public health director

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Jolene Munger has been appointed St. Lawrence County director of public health after serving as interim director since March 2021.

Legislators on Monday voted 12-0 to make Munger health chief at an annual salary of $106,359.

Munger took over the department in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing then-director Dana McGuire, who left for a teaching job at Clarkson University.

Munger had been second in the department before that.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.