Munger named permanent SLC public health director
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Jolene Munger has been appointed St. Lawrence County director of public health after serving as interim director since March 2021.
Legislators on Monday voted 12-0 to make Munger health chief at an annual salary of $106,359.
Munger took over the department in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing then-director Dana McGuire, who left for a teaching job at Clarkson University.
Munger had been second in the department before that.
