Advertisement

Munger named permanent SLC public health director

Jolene Munger
Jolene Munger(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Jolene Munger has been appointed St. Lawrence County director of public health after serving as interim director since March 2021.

Legislators on Monday voted 12-0 to make Munger health chief at an annual salary of $106,359.

Munger took over the department in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, replacing then-director Dana McGuire, who left for a teaching job at Clarkson University.

Munger had been second in the department before that.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panera Bread
Panera Bread wants to move to new location
Eric Woods
Carthage-area man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes
Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school

Latest News

Ruth Doyle
SLC lawmakers approve administrator’s raise
Morning Checkup: Physical Therapy at Home
Morning Checkup: Physical Therapy at Home
Wiley Intermediate School
Watertown school superintendent comments on recent accusations of racism & bullying
Taste of the Town
Taste of the Town is back after 2 years