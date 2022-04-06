No bids submitted for Watertown’s street & sidewalk improvement project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was time Wednesday to open the bids for improvements to downtown Watertown’s streets and sidewalks.

But, no one submitted a bid.

Nothing came in from contractors for Watertown’s project to enhance parts of Court and Franklin streets, and Lachenauer Plaza.

City Planning Director Mike Lumbis says his office is disappointed and feels it may be due to the different types of specialties this project needs.

“It’s just something with the contractors. Either they are already booked for the season or maybe we needed to do, you know, more advertisement, a longer advertisement, make more phones call. I’m not really sure,” he said.

Lumbis will reach out to some contractors to find out why there were no bids submitted and to see if there’s any interest in doing the work at another time.

This means the project will likely be pushed back into 2023.

