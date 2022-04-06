Advertisement

No bids submitted for Watertown’s street & sidewalk improvement project

Watertown sidewalk
Watertown sidewalk(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was time Wednesday to open the bids for improvements to downtown Watertown’s streets and sidewalks.

But, no one submitted a bid.

Nothing came in from contractors for Watertown’s project to enhance parts of Court and Franklin streets, and Lachenauer Plaza.

City Planning Director Mike Lumbis says his office is disappointed and feels it may be due to the different types of specialties this project needs.

“It’s just something with the contractors. Either they are already booked for the season or maybe we needed to do, you know, more advertisement, a longer advertisement, make more phones call. I’m not really sure,” he said.

Lumbis will reach out to some contractors to find out why there were no bids submitted and to see if there’s any interest in doing the work at another time.

This means the project will likely be pushed back into 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panera Bread
Panera Bread wants to move to new location
Eric Woods
Carthage-area man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes
Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash

Latest News

Jeff Smith
Watertown’s mayor sees too many tax-exempt properties
WWNY Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Department of Social Services
Child Protective Services workers ask lawmakers for help
The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to get out and celebrate National...
It’s National Walking Day