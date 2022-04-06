No jacket required this afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you liked yesterday, you might like today even more.

It will be partly sunny and you won’t need a jacket by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Rain will move in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

It will rain pretty much all day Thursday. Downpours could be heavy at times and we could see some thunderstorms.

Highs will be around 50.

We’ll have scattered rain showers for Friday and Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s both days.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-40s on Palm Sunday.

The beginning of next week is looking good.

We’ll see sunshine both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and in the 60s on Tuesday.

