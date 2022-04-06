Advertisement

No jacket required this afternoon

If you liked yesterday, you might like today even more.
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you liked yesterday, you might like today even more.

It will be partly sunny and you won’t need a jacket by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Rain will move in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

It will rain pretty much all day Thursday. Downpours could be heavy at times and we could see some thunderstorms.

Highs will be around 50.

We’ll have scattered rain showers for Friday and Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s both days.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-40s on Palm Sunday.

The beginning of next week is looking good.

We’ll see sunshine both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and in the 60s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Woods
Carthage-area man gets 18 years in prison for sex crimes
Panera Bread
Panera Bread wants to move to new location
Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school
A vehicle rolled onto its side on Park Drive West in Watertown Monday night. No one was injured.
Driver uninjured in Watertown rollover crash
Ebony and Hailey Price
Mother, daughter make claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM Weather
7
A beautiful day tomorrow
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
It will be a good day to get outside