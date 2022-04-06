Advertisement

Rollover crash caught on video near Massena

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A viewer sent us a dramatic video of a rollover crash just outside the village of Massena.

It happened at around noon Monday on Route 37.

Scott Rogers sent us cellphone video showing a vehicle leaving the left side of the highway and swerving back onto the road.

In the same video clip, the vehicle again goes off the left side of the highway and it appears the driver overcorrects to the right.

The video then shows the vehicle flip at least 4 times, coming to a rest on the right side of the highway.

St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien said the driver suffered a medical emergency, which caused him to drive off the road.

The man, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Massena Memorial Hospital.

Watch 7 News at 6 p.m. Wednesday to see the cellphone video.

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena(Scott Rogers)

