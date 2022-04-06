SLC lawmakers approve administrator’s raise

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County legislators have given county administrator Ruth Doyle a $28,000 raise.

Doyle’s annual salary will be hiked to $165,000 retroactive to January 1. The vote was 12-0 in favor at Monday’s regular meeting.

In supporting the raise, legislators have cited Doyle’s role in extracting the county from financial difficulties seven years ago and her current job duties.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.