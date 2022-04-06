Advertisement

SLC lawmakers approve administrator’s raise

Ruth Doyle(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County legislators have given county administrator Ruth Doyle a $28,000 raise.

Doyle’s annual salary will be hiked to $165,000 retroactive to January 1. The vote was 12-0 in favor at Monday’s regular meeting.

In supporting the raise, legislators have cited Doyle’s role in extracting the county from financial difficulties seven years ago and her current job duties.

