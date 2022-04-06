Taste of the Town is back after 2 years

Note: the website address in the graphic is incorrect. The correct address is below.

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, Taste of the Town is back.

Paul Levos, president and CEO of United Food Service Operators, and Patrick Signor from the Watertown Sunrise Rotary Club talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for their interview.

The long-awaited event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the McVean Center gymnasium at Jefferson Community College.

There will be samples to choose from from restaurants, wineries, coffee roasters, and bakeries.

Tt costs $3 to get in and you can buy tickets for 10 samples for $10.

They’re also looking for more vendors. The UFSO has pledged $100 to offset the cost for any restaurant that wants to participate.

You can learn more at tasteofthetownnny.com.

