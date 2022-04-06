Thomas W. Campbell, 63, of Russell

Thomas W. Campbell, age 63, of Russell, passed away on April 6, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. (Funeral Home)

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Thomas W. Campbell, age 63, of Russell, passed away on April 6, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

There will be no public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Tom was born on May 23, 1958 in Potsdam to Betty (Butterball) Campbell and the late Vernon Campbell. He attended Knox Memorial High School and married Tammy J. Gladle on August 17, 1985 at the Edwards Methodist Church.

Tom worked many different jobs including for Arnold Colton’s slaughterhouse, logging and cutting firewood, he worked construction for several different companies, worked in the sawmill in Pitcairn, was a dishwasher at St. Lawrence University, and was a maintenance worker for Walmart in Potsdam.

He loved to tinker outside, do carpentry work, ride his four-wheeler, and watch old cartoons and wrestling.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Murray, his wife, Tammy Campbell, his fur babies, Dixie and Trixie, sister, Sandy (Paul) Oatman, brother, Tim, half-sisters, Brenda Francis, Patty (Pat) Brockway, Bonnie (Charles “Rocky”) Staffien, and Lisa (Steve) Furnace, and many nieces and nephews. Tom is predeceased by his father and a half-brother, Michael Francis.

Donations in memory of Tom may be made to the Edward I. Moses Walk/Run For Life, https://secure.givelively.org/donate/st-lawrence-county-concer-fund-inc/2019-edward-i-moses-walk-run-for-life , or PO Box 291, Canton NY 13617.

