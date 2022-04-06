Unmanned aircraft crashes at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a military drone to crash at Fort Drum on Wednesday.

Officials said it happened around 9:30 a.m. at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield.

An RQ-7 Shadow Unmanned Aerial System assigned to the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade crashed shortly after takeoff and caught fire.

Fort Drum Emergency Services doused the flames.

There were no injuries or damage to facilities. Officials said the RQ-7 Shadow does not carry ordnance.

The Fort Drum Environmental Compliance team responded to the crash site, completed required testing, and helped remove petroleum-contaminated soil for remediation.

“The response to this incident was fast, expert and most importantly – safe. I am incredibly grateful to all working on, and behind, the scene to minimize the impact of this incident on our mission and to understand what went wrong on this flight,” said Colonel Travis McIntosh, commander, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade.

The RQ-7 Shadow is a total loss.

