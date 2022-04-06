Advertisement

Watertown school superintendent comments on recent accusations of racism & bullying

Wiley Intermediate School
Wiley Intermediate School(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The superintendent of Watertown City Schools is out with a statement about recent accusations of bullying and racism at one of the district’s schools.

There have been cross-accusations of bullying and insults between students at Wiley Intermediate School.

One mother claims her daughter has been subjected to racial slurs and another family says that daughter is the one doing the bullying.

Superintendent Patty LaBarr says the district has a zero tolerance policy for all negative language and that parents and others need to make sure students are exposed to positive influences, not negative ones.

“This requires a community effort so that our students are continually exposed to appropriate and kind language instead of those words that are hurtful and are intended to be derogatory toward a person or group of people,” her statement said.

LaBarr said the district’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, and Belonging committee is “actively working on educating staff, students, and families about the negative impact this has on our school community when language like this is used by our students.”

Her full statement follows:

“Recently, Watertown City School District has had several incidents of students using racially charged and derogatory language toward other students. The district has a zero tolerance policy for all language that is deemed to be negative in nature, whether it be focused on race, religion or religious practice, mental or physical disability, gender (including biological sex and gender identity), sexual orientation, national origin, weight, or other prohibited grounds. This type of language is both unkind and unprofessional and not tolerated in our school community.

“Many of our students are exposed to such language outside of the school doors, and it requires a community effort to address the divisiveness that exists in society. Social media is a large contributor to students’ exposure to this type of language, and we collectively need to closely monitor the content and presentation of what students are engaging with on social media. This requires a community effort so that our students are continually exposed to appropriate and kind language instead of those words that are hurtful and are intended to be derogatory toward a person or group of people.

“The district addresses each incident of derogatory language use when it is made aware of such usage. While specific student discipline cannot be discussed, we reiterate the zero tolerance policy for this language. The district’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity, and Belonging committee is also committed to addressing this from a preventive approach, and is actively working on educating staff, students, and families about the negative impact this has on our school community when language like this is used by our students.”

