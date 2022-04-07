Agreement reached on state budget

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Hochul announced Thursday she has reached ‘conceptual agreement’ with the Democratic leadership of the state legislature on a new state budget.

The state Senate and Assembly were expected to start voting on budget bills as early as Thursday night.

The new budget was just shy of a week late, but Hochul declared at a late afternoon news conference “It was worth the time to get this right for New Yorkers.”

The budget Hochul announced totals $220 billion, $4 billion more than she proposed in January.

The budget contains $4.6 billion in tax relief for ‘middle class families,’ along with a new property tax credit and a 16 cent a gallon gas tax ‘holiday,’ starting in June.

“This budget will put more money back in peoples’ pockets. We all wanted to make sure that was the outcome, and lift those who have been hardest hit,” the governor said.

Republican reaction to the budget was mixed, early on.

“There are things that definitely I like, but overall there’s a structural problem we’re gonna continue to struggle with in New York state,” said Will Barclay, the Pulaski Republican who leads Republicans in the state legislature.

Barclay said he remains concerned the state’s spending is “unsustainable.”

North country assemblyman Ken Blankenbush said he was pleased with the tax cuts.

“You can argue that because we raised taxes last year to 8.1 billion, that we’re just giving some of that back. But I can’t criticize this bill as far as tax reductions are concerned,” he said.

Republicans and government watchdog groups alike are unhappy at the way the budget was negotiated. After promising ‘transparency’ with her administration, Governor Hochul conducted budget talks in much the same way they’ve been done in the past; a small circle of legislature leaders negotiating with Hochul and staff.

“Government is the public’s business. And right now we have a budget process in which crucial public policy and hundreds of billions of dollars are being decided on, that is top secret,” said John Kaehny, Executive Director of the group Reinvent Albany.

A major reason the budget took time to negotiate was the issue of bail reform. One report (in City & State) said more crimes will now be subject to bail, but judges will still not be able to consider a suspect’s criminal record or perceived dangerousness, when deciding whether to grant or deny bail.

