American Legion commander visits north country

The top-ranking official for the American Legion was in the north country Wednesday meeting with soldiers, veterans, and community leaders.
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - American Legion National Commander Paul Dillard has been touring the United States. He spent Wednesday afternoon in the north country visiting the soldiers stationed at Fort Drum.

“Fort Drum is quite impressive,” he said. “It’s a great training facility for our young men and women.”

Dillard was given a tour of the facilities and witnessed Fort Drum Soldiers in training.

“We went over and we seen some of the fire range, simulators inside,” he said. “And that’s where we went over and we seen the medic training for in combat action -- and the dos and the don’ts. The training is above, I mean there is nothing better that I’ve seen then what they do out there.”

Dillard also addressed a packed house of American Legion members from across the north country.

Dillard’s message was one for soldier and civilian alike.

“Our mission will never be over with, because freedom is not free,” he said. “You got to pay the price, and our veterans have always stepped up and paid the price for this nation.”

The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism, and youth programs.

