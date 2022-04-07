April showers all day into tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a soaker.

Rain will be pretty much steady all day. Some downpours could be heavy.

Temperatures started in the 40s and low 50s and aren’t likely to budge much.

Rain tapers off by morning. Lows will be around 50.

We’ll have scattered rain showers on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 50.

More scattered showers are in store for Saturday. It will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 40s.

It will be partly sunny on Palm Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

It will be mostly sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, and partly sunny with a chance of rain on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 50s on Monday and in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.