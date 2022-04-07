Arquiett apparently not running to keep SLC legislature seat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Democratic St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett will apparently not be running to keep his seat.

Arquiett did not hand in any party nominating petitions by Thursday’s deadline.

He could not be reached for comment.

In January, Arquiett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. It satisfied all the charges leveled after his December 4, 2021, head-on crash.

Those charges included a felony cocaine possession charge. Since the crash, Arquiett has maintained he would continue to serve in the legislature. Arquiett is in his third term.

Although he missed the deadline to run with the Democratic Party, there’s still time if he wants to run as an independent candidate.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.