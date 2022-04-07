Advertisement

Arquiett apparently not running to keep SLC legislature seat

St. Lawrence County lawmaker Tony Arquiett
St. Lawrence County lawmaker Tony Arquiett(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Democratic St. Lawrence County Legislator Tony Arquiett will apparently not be running to keep his seat.

Arquiett did not hand in any party nominating petitions by Thursday’s deadline.

He could not be reached for comment.

In January, Arquiett pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. It satisfied all the charges leveled after his December 4, 2021, head-on crash.

Those charges included a felony cocaine possession charge. Since the crash, Arquiett has maintained he would continue to serve in the legislature. Arquiett is in his third term.

Although he missed the deadline to run with the Democratic Party, there’s still time if he wants to run as an independent candidate.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
An SUV crashed into an Amish buggy Tuesday, sending three people to hospitals.
3 injured after vehicle crashes into buggy
Panera Bread
Panera Bread wants to move to new location
Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school

Latest News

Norton Taylor
Gouverneur celebrates 100th birthday
Eggs
Economic developers give final okay to egg hatchery
Plans for YMCA aquatics and community center
Lease extended as YMCA works to fund new facility
Potsdam Food Co-op
Potsdam’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects moving forward
3C Bowl in Theresa
Bowling returns to Theresa after 2 years