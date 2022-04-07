Advertisement

Barbara A. Simons, 84, formerly of Norfolk

Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Barbara A. Simons, 84, a resident of Webster, NY and formerly of Norfolk, NY, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. Simons passed away at the Rochester General Hospital.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Barbara A. Simons.

