Barbara A. Simons, 84, formerly of Norfolk

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Barbara A. Simons, 84, a resident of Webster, NY and formerly of Norfolk, NY, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. Simons passed away at the Rochester General Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Barbara A. Simons.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.