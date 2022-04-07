Advertisement

Body Art Expo

North Country Arts Council presents Body Art Expo
North Country Arts Council presents Body Art Expo(NCAC)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Exhibit Details

Join us in this feature show that features the work of tattoo and traditional artists with a combination of photography and 2-D and 3-D media.  Work will be represented from a wide variety of genres – from tattooing as a pop culture artform to tribal/cultural body art. This exhibit illustrates the wide variety of ways the body can be used as a canvas.  A limited number of live models will be selected to appear.

The exhibit is tentatively scheduled to be on display in Watertown, as well as online with all of the available works.

The Body Art Expo is sponsored by Bare Knuckle Tattoo, Watertown, New York.

Exhibit opens Friday April 8 and runs through May 6

opening night reception six pm to nine pm

live demo day, Sunday April 10 12-4pm

Masonic Temple

Performing Arts Center

240 Washington Street

Watertown

