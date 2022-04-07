Bowling returns to Theresa after 2 years

THERESA , New York (WWNY) - Get a strike or pick up a spare. The bowling lanes in Theresa are set to reopen.

After two years of being closed, a bowling alley in Theresa reopens with a twist.

“We just wanted to bring something a little different to the community,” said Carlin Butcher, co-owner.

What used to be Theresa Bowling Center is now 3C Bowl. The name 3C Bowl comes from the owners’ names: Carter; Carlin, and baby girl, Cecilia, who is on the way.

“We’re just really big on community. And I don’t know when we drive-by businesses that are shut down, it kind of makes us want to do something about it,” said Carter Young, co-owner.

The couple wanted to offer more than bowling. 3C offers a bar, a full menu, and a place to play cornhole.

But Young says the stage is what he’s most excited about.

“I can’t wait to have live music as much as possible,” he said.

PieZano’s Pizza owner Tom Ierlan says this was an opportunity he couldn’t miss.

“As long as the bowling alley is open and they’re serving drinks out there, we’ll be serving food,” he said.

3C’s owners say some people are just ready to bowl.

“Starting in the fall, we’ll have six league nights a week,” said Young.

