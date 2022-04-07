Carol Anne Cheal - 6.8.59- 4.6.22 (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Proud mom, Grammy, and fixer of all people, places, and things. Dunkin will surely see a drop in stocks with the passing of our loyal and devoted mama/momma. She loved their coffee, sitting in her backyard watching her grandkids play in the oasis she created for them, and standing up for the underdog (rather they belonged to her or not). She had an infectious laugh, a smile that could heal all the worlds’ pain, and the ability to mama bear for anyone who needed it. She was fierce, strong, independent, and intelligent beyond her lifetime and anyone that met her recognized that. She put up a long and ferocious battle against cancer and is now able to rest and relax the way she deserves.

She was born on June 8th, 1959 to Gordon and Janet Castor. She was the oldest daughter and took that job to heart, she did it with pride and did it well. She leaves behind proud, strong daughters and a legacy of helping including Shannon (Todd) Galarneau, Shawna (Bob) Berry, and Alesha Rutledge and partner Dylan Bogdonanwicz. She will forever be remembered, idolized and loved by her grandchildren Cierra, Johnathan, Savanna, Marlysa, Jacob, Braeden, Caleb, Miranda, Makenna, and her newest grandbaby Ryver, as well as great grand-children Pria, Brady, Elizabeth, and Rhett. She took so much joy in having family around her and loved every minute of it.

She was predeceased by her father Gordon Castor, her step-father Dan Willix, her warrior sister Linda, and her best friend Dian (Dede) Roberts. All whom she loved so very much. We are grateful she will be welcomed home with open arms.

She also took her gift of giving a step further and volunteered for the last nearly ten years for the Lewis County Crisis Hotline and asked that in lieu of flowers or gifts, any donations be made to a domestic violence shelter of your choice. If you do not have cash for donations, please do not feel bad, feel free to send clothes, hygiene products, anything you can spare. She would be honored, and it is all equally important. A special thanks goes out to Lewis County Search and Rescue’s Hollee and Josh, LC Hospital Nurses David, Gina, Shannon, and Julie.

“I learned to give not because I have much, but because I know exactly how it feels to have nothing.” Anonymous

Services will be held privately by the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at the www.lundyfuneralhome.com

