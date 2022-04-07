Economic developers give final okay to egg hatchery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Members of the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency board gave final approval Thursday for CWT Farms’ egg hatchery business, which will produce 36 million eggs a year.

Construction on a 50-thousand square foot plant off State Route 3 in the town of Hounsfield will be underway this summer.

The hope is that the county continues to grow to become the food distribution center of the north country.

“The impact of CWT Farms is significant. They’re going to create, I believe it’s 17 jobs - 17 full-time jobs, and these are good-paying jobs. Having the egg hatchery come into Jefferson County further establishes Jefferson County as an agricultural export hub,” said Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson.

An official announcement from the company is expected on Monday. Watertown competed with two other possible sites for this business -one in Ohio and one in Pennsylvania.

