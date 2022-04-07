Edward S. Cougler, 66 of Rensselaer Falls

Edward S. Cougler, age 66 of Rensselaer Falls passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) at his home. (Funeral Home)

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Edward S. Cougler, age 66 of Rensselaer Falls passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (April 6, 2022) at his home. There will be no funeral services at this time.

Surviving are his siblings Everett Cougler of Center, TX, Ernie (Stephanie) Cougler of Rensselaer Falls and Elwyn (Theresa) Cougler of Rensselaer Falls; nieces & nephews Kurtis Cougler, Lucas Cougler, Amber Belle, Emily Huntley, Nicole Bonno, Jacob Cougler, Jennifer Cougler and Rachel Cougler; great-nieces & nephew Ella, Brynlie and Phoenix; along with many cousins and friends.

Ed was born on March 24, 1956 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Stanley W. & Alice (Johnson) Cougler. He graduated from Heuvelton Central School in 1974. His career began at the Heuvelton Equipment Company where he worked until becoming the owner and operator of the ES Cougler Repair Shop.

Ed enjoyed hunting, playing cards, working in the fields on the farm, having BBQ’s with friend and family. Ed will always be remembered by his friends for “looking for an attitude adjustment”. Memorial contributions can be made to the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Department, 424 Rensselaer St, Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

