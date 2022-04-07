Advertisement

Fire breaks out at Watertown apartment building

City of Watertown Fire Department
City of Watertown Fire Department(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The residents of a Watertown apartment building were displaced Thursday morning after fire broke out in one of the apartments.

In a release, Watertown Fire Department Battalion Chief Ronald Wareham said the fire broke out in a second-floor apartment at 321 Stone Street around 7:30 a.m.

The occupants got out safely and are finding temporary lodging with the help of the American Red Cross.

City police are helping Watertown fire investigators search for a cause.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the building is owned by Timothy Garner, who lives in Sackets Harbor.

