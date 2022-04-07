Advertisement

Fitness with Jamie: biceps, triceps, shoulders & core

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk comes to us from the fitness room at Lyme Central. She says it’s a great resource for members of the Lyme community.

She’s focusing on triceps, biceps, shoulders, and core. For those she has two exercises that use regular dumbbells and two that use an exercise machine.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

