Fitness with Jamie: biceps, triceps, shoulders & core

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk comes to us from the fitness room at Lyme Central. She says it’s a great resource for members of the Lyme community.

She’s focusing on triceps, biceps, shoulders, and core. For those she has two exercises that use regular dumbbells and two that use an exercise machine.

You can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.