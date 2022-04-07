Advertisement

Gouverneur celebrates 100th birthday

Norton Taylor
Norton Taylor(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Happy 100th birthday to Norton Taylor!

He’s a former president of Kinney Drugs, a business with its roots and headquarters in Gouverneur.

The village celebrated Nort’s 100th birthday with a parade.

We caught up with Taylor at his home, where there were signs and cards with well-wishes for turning 100.

“I just want to say to anyone that had anything to do with sending me cards or notes or telephone or visit me, I certainly appreciate that. I really appreciate their concern for me,” said Taylor.

Mayor Ron McDougall declared Thursday Nort Taylor Day.

McDougall tells us Taylor worked his way up at Kinney Drugs from a dishwasher to the company president. Nort is also a World War II veteran.

“He has a reputation, in my opinion, and of others, that he’s beyond reproach. No question about that. He’s a great American and a great citizen,” said the mayor.

Once again, happy birthday to Norton Taylor!

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
An SUV crashed into an Amish buggy Tuesday, sending three people to hospitals.
3 injured after vehicle crashes into buggy
Panera Bread
Panera Bread wants to move to new location
Lonny Alberry and Julia Parker
Other parents take issue with claims of racism at Watertown’s Wiley school

Latest News

New York state Capitol
Agreement reached on state budget
Eggs
Economic developers give final okay to egg hatchery
Plans for YMCA aquatics and community center
Lease extended as YMCA works to fund new facility
Potsdam Food Co-op
Potsdam’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects moving forward