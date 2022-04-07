Gouverneur celebrates 100th birthday

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Happy 100th birthday to Norton Taylor!

He’s a former president of Kinney Drugs, a business with its roots and headquarters in Gouverneur.

The village celebrated Nort’s 100th birthday with a parade.

We caught up with Taylor at his home, where there were signs and cards with well-wishes for turning 100.

“I just want to say to anyone that had anything to do with sending me cards or notes or telephone or visit me, I certainly appreciate that. I really appreciate their concern for me,” said Taylor.

Mayor Ron McDougall declared Thursday Nort Taylor Day.

McDougall tells us Taylor worked his way up at Kinney Drugs from a dishwasher to the company president. Nort is also a World War II veteran.

“He has a reputation, in my opinion, and of others, that he’s beyond reproach. No question about that. He’s a great American and a great citizen,” said the mayor.

Once again, happy birthday to Norton Taylor!

