Highlights & score: a busy day on the diamond

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Spring baseball and softball had local athletes swinging for the fences Wednesday.

Frontier League baseball and softball and college baseball were among the items on the local sports.

In girls’ Frontier League softball from Adams Center, the South Jefferson Lady Spartans hosted Lowville.

Bottom one: South Jeff is down 2-0 when Bryanna Moroughan lays down the bunt. Alayna Bush scores and it’s 2-1 Lowville.

Then it’s Zoe Moroughan going the other way for a base hit to right. Bryanna Moroughan scores, tying the game at 2.

Hannah Morrill follows with a sacrifice fly to center. Emma Schafer tags and scores from third. It’s 3-2 South Jeff.

Bottom two: it’s 4-2 South Jeff. Bryanna Moroughan hits a sac fly to left. Remissa Stephens tags and scores from third. It’s 5-2.

South Jeff goes on to beat Lowville 15-5.

South Jeff met Indian River in Frontier League baseball from Adams.

Top one: Indian River is threatening, but Spartans’ starter Evan Widrick strikes out 2 to get out of the jam.

Bottom one: The Spartans take the lead. Josh Matteson walks with the bases loaded. Widrick scores and it’s 1-0 Spartans.

South Jeff adds 2 more runs on consecutive balks, the second one bringing home Kaleb Peters. It’s 3-0.

South Jeff goes on to beat Indian River 14-4.

In college baseball from Canton. St. Lawrence hosted SUNY Canton.

Top one: Noah Reyes doubles to the gap in left center. Dyllon Bougor scores and it’s 1-0 Roos.

Bottom one: Jimmy Liberatore goes deep -- a 2-run homerun over the wall in left center. It’s 2-1 Saints.

Bottom two: Drew Courtright hits a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Caleb Clark tags and scores from third. It’s 3-1 Saints.

Still in the second: Sean Desjardins singles through the hole and Evan Burke scores.

The Saints beat the Roos 11-7.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Sackets Harbor 3, Copenhagen 2

Sackets Harbor 13, Copenhagen 1

South Jefferson 14, Indian River 4

Belleville Henderson 4, Lyme 3

Beaver River 11, General Brown 0

South Lewis 13, Sandy Creek 10

Tupper Lake 12, St. Lawrence Central 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 20, Brushton-Moira 2

Salmon River 1, Massena 0

Canton 10, Edwards-Knox 0

High school softball

Indian River 15, Carthage 9

LaFargeville 12, Copenhagen 4

Sackets Harbor 6, Belleville Henderson 5

South Jefferson 15, Lowville 5

Brushton-Moira 18, Norwood-Norfolk 7

Canton 5, St. Lawrence Central 0

Massena 21, Salmon River 10

Heuvelton 9, Hermon-DeKalb 1

Lisbon 16, Madrid-Waddington 11

Colton-Pierrepont 12, Tupper Lake 6

College baseball

St. Lawrence 11, SUNY Canton 7

College softball

Clarkson 6, SUNY Potsdam 0

Clarkson 12, SUNY Potsdam 4

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Plattsburgh 9, Massena 8

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Oneonta 24, SUNY Potsdam 8

Pro hockey

Watertown Wolves 3, Danbury Hat Tricks 0

